Nolan Porter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nolan Porter has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Nolan Porter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Blue Beat & Ska 1h · Huge loss in the passing of the amazing Nolan Porter todayHis tunes made us so happy. Here’s a clip of our Pinky dancing to ‘Keep On Keeping On’ RIP Nolan.

Source: (20+) Blue Beat & Ska – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Treacherous Cretins is listening to Nolan Porter.

We are sad and upset to hear of the death of Nolan Porter. A true northern soul legend, we got to meet and hangout with him when Candy Zappa-Porter performed with us at Zappanale.

He was so supportive of us, upbeat and it was a real privilege when he and Candy sat at the side of the stage and watched our set. So please crank some Nolan tonight and raise a glass to him!

RIP Nolan x.