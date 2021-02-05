Nolan Porter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nolan Porter has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Nolan Porter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Blue Beat & Ska 1h · Huge loss in the passing of the amazing Nolan Porter todayHis tunes made us so happy. Here’s a clip of our Pinky dancing to ‘Keep On Keeping On’ RIP Nolan.
Source: (20+) Blue Beat & Ska – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
Treacherous Cretins is listening to Nolan Porter.
We are sad and upset to hear of the death of Nolan Porter. A true northern soul legend, we got to meet and hangout with him when Candy Zappa-Porter performed with us at Zappanale.
He was so supportive of us, upbeat and it was a real privilege when he and Candy sat at the side of the stage and watched our set. So please crank some Nolan tonight and raise a glass to him!
RIP Nolan x.
