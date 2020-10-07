Nolan Showers Death – Dead :Nolan Showers Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Nolan Showers has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 6, 2020.
Christine Senior Whitby Ringette wrote · Whitby Ringette sends condolences to Jamie, Michelle, and the rest of the Showers family after the loss of their son Nolan. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. 2020
Tributes
Carson Christy wroteMr and Mrs Showers My condolences. So many people thinking about Nolan and your family today. The hockey community is here if you need it. Let us know how we can help. RIP Nolan.
@nweitzman wroteWe were incredibly shocked and saddened to hear this news this morning. We vividly remember Nolan loving the cottage so much – an absolute joy to have around. All our love and prayers to the Showers family. Paula Nolan wrote“I didn’t see the interview”…..Ah Stephen Donnelly, come on, we didn’t come down in the last shower .
Uxbridge Youth Baseball Association wrote
Our collective hearts mourn the loss of our former Grizzlies teammate and outstanding young man Nolan Showers. Our deepest sympathies and love to his family at this incredibly difficult time. #23
