NOLLYWOOD ACTOR DON BRYMO PASSES AWAY

Renowned Nollywood actor, Don Brymo, has passed away at the age of 42. The actor, whose real name is Donald Onyekachi Okeke, reportedly died in his sleep on Tuesday night.

Don Brymo was known for his roles in popular Nollywood movies such as “Aki na Ukwa”, “Ogidi”, and “Labista”. He was also a talented musician and released several albums during his career.

The news of his passing has shocked the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many of his colleagues and fans expressing their condolences on social media. Don Brymo will be greatly missed by his loved ones and the Nollywood community.

