“Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade Ekeinde net worth”: The Life of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: A Bio on Her Age, Children, Husband, and Net Worth #OmotolaJalade #NollywoodActress

Introduction

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist, and former model. She is one of the most successful actresses in Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry. Omotola is also known as “Omosexy” by her fans. She has won several awards for her acting skills and is a role model for many young women in Nigeria.

Early Life

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was born on February 7, 1978, in Lagos, Nigeria. She grew up in a family of five children and attended Chrisland School, Opebi, Lagos, and Oxford Children School, Lagos. She later studied Estate Management at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Career

Omotola started her career as a model in 1995 when she was just 17 years old. She participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and was a runner-up. She later switched to acting and made her debut in the movie “Venom of Justice” in 1995. Her breakthrough came in 1997 when she starred in the movie “Mortal Inheritance.”

Omotola has since featured in over 300 movies and has become a household name in Nollywood. She has won numerous awards for her acting skills including the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2005 African Movie Academy Awards and the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Best of Nollywood Awards.

Apart from acting, Omotola is also a singer. She released her debut album “Gba” in 2006 and has performed at several events including the 2008 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Omotola is also a philanthropist and is the founder of the Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme (OYEP) which aims to empower young people in Nigeria. She is also an ambassador for the United Nations and has been involved in several campaigns including the “Poverty is Sexist” campaign.

Personal Life

Omotola is married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde, a pilot. The couple got married in 1996 and have four children together; Princess, M.J, Meraiah, and Michael. Omotola is known for her strong family values and has often spoken about the importance of family in her life.

Net Worth

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is one of the richest actresses in Nigeria. Her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. She has earned her wealth from her successful acting career, music career, and endorsement deals.

Conclusion

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a multi-talented Nigerian actress, singer, and philanthropist. She has made a name for herself in Nollywood and has become a role model for many young women in Nigeria. Her strong family values and dedication to empowering young people in Nigeria have earned her the respect of many Nigerians. Omotola’s success in the entertainment industry has made her one of the richest actresses in Nigeria, and she continues to inspire many with her hard work and dedication to her craft.

