Nombuyiselo Magingxa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa has Died .

municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Ngqushwa municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa, 54, has died. https://t.co/uJRmmTcPrb — @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) January 25, 2021

@dispatch_DD @Dispatch_DD Ngqushwa municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa, 54, has died.