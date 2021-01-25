Nombuyiselo Magingxa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa has Died .
municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Ngqushwa municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa, 54, has died. https://t.co/uJRmmTcPrb
— @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) January 25, 2021
@dispatch_DD @Dispatch_DD Ngqushwa municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa, 54, has died.
