Nomentana Bis accident victim name : Fatal Collision in Nomentana Bis – Victim Loses Life

Fatal Nomentana Bis Accident Claims Life of Victim in Friday Evening Collision

On the evening of May 19, 2023, a fatal accident occurred on Nomentana Bis where two cars collided with such force that one of the individuals involved lost their life. The carabinieri and 118 emergency services promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the accident’s details. Stay connected with Tag24 on social media for more updates.

News Source : Reid

