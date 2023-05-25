“Non-credible potential threat to Independence HS” today : School Officials Confirm ‘Non-Credible’ Status of Potential Threat to Independence HS

Posted on May 25, 2023

School Officials Confirm No Credible Threat to Independence HS After Investigation of ‘Potential Threat’ today 2023.
A potential threat to Independence High School in Bakersfield, California was found to be non-credible after an investigation by KHSD, Bakersfield police, and administrators. Although there were unrelated fights at the school, extra security and a larger KHSD police presence will be present on campus on Friday.

News Source : Jose Franco

