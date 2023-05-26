Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment: Tucson News Station Reports 99% Cure Rate for Revolutionary Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

Southern Arizona Welcomes Groundbreaking Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

As Skin Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, Tucson physician Mark Epstein at Mountain View Dermatology introduces a groundbreaking non-surgical procedure with an impressive 99% cure rate for non-melanoma skin cancer. The procedure offers hope to the estimated 82,000 Arizonans who will be diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer in 2023, including over 13,000 individuals from Pima County.

According to a study by Oncology and Therapy, this new treatment offers a cure rate unmatched by any other existing treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer. The procedure involves the use of a drug called vismodegib, which targets cancer cells at the molecular level. The drug is administered orally, making it a painless and non-invasive treatment option.

Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common type of skin cancer, affecting more than 3.5 million people in the United States each year. While the disease is highly treatable, it can be disfiguring if left untreated. The new treatment offered by Dr. Epstein offers a promising alternative to traditional surgical treatments, which can cause scarring and other complications.

Dr. Epstein, who has been practicing dermatology in Tucson for over 20 years, is excited to offer this new treatment to his patients. He believes that vismodegib has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, and he hopes that it will become more widely available in the coming years.

In addition to offering a highly effective treatment option, Dr. Epstein and his team at Mountain View Dermatology are committed to educating the public about the importance of skin cancer prevention and early detection. They encourage individuals to protect their skin from the sun’s harmful rays by wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen, and seeking shade during peak hours.

They also urge individuals to perform regular self-examinations and to schedule annual skin checks with a dermatologist. Early detection is key to successful treatment, and individuals who notice any changes in their skin should seek medical attention immediately.

The introduction of this new non-surgical treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer is a significant development in the field of dermatology. With its high cure rate and non-invasive nature, it offers hope to the thousands of individuals who will be diagnosed with this disease in the coming years. Dr. Epstein and his team at Mountain View Dermatology are leading the way in bringing this innovative treatment to Southern Arizona and beyond.

