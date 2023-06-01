“Non-stick silicone kitchen utensil set” : 33-Piece Non-Stick Silicone Cooking Utensil Set with Wooden Handles and Holder by Umite Chef (Khaki)

Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set – 33 Pieces of Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Utensils Spatula Set with Holder, Wooden Handle Silicone Kitchen Gadgets Utensil Set in Khaki by Umite Chef



The Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set is a 33-piece non-stick silicone cooking kitchen utensil spatula set that is designed to provide you with everything you need for cooking in the kitchen. The set comes with a holder, wooden handle, and silicone kitchen gadgets utensil set in a beautiful khaki color. This set is not only stylish but also functional, with its high-temperature withstand feature, one-piece stainless steel core, and anti-scalding wooden handle.

One of the best things about this utensil set is its durability. Unlike other wooden kitchen utensils that easily wear down with time, the Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set is designed not to bend, break or rust, ensuring daily use for a long time. The set is more sturdy than other usual wooden kitchen utensils, which makes it perfect for anyone who loves to cook. Additionally, the set comes with a commitment to providing each customer with the highest standard of customer service, making it easy to contact their customer service if there are any issues with the set.

Another great feature of this utensil set is its high-temperature withstand feature. The Silicone Cooking Utensils can withstand high temperatures up to 446°F/230°C, which makes them perfect for cooking different types of food without worrying about them sticking to the cookware. The silicone head protects your pans, keeping the cookware surface not scratched or dented, which extends the life of all your kitchen pans. They are also scratch-resistant, unlike plastic and rubber utensils that will easily melt or metal kitchen utensils that can harm your non-stick pots.

The Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set comes with 33 durable wooden handle kitchen utensils, which makes it an all-in-one set for all your kitchen needs. The set includes a flexible spatula, a soup ladle, serving spoons, a pasta server, a spatula turner, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, 10 hooks, a silicone mat, and so on. The wooden handle provides an anti-scalding feature that protects your hand from burning, making it safe to use. However, because of the wooden handle, it’s not recommended to soak them in water for a long time or clean them in the dishwasher.

In conclusion, the Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set is one of the best kitchen tools that you can own. Its one-piece stainless steel core enhances durability and toughness, keeping the spatulas from bending or deformation. With 33 different shapes for its unique function, it would be your great kitchen helper, making cooking easy and fun. Additionally, it comes with extra 10 pcs hooks and utensils holder for convenient storage, making it easy to organize your kitchen. It’s a great gift for anyone who loves to cook, and it’s also a good gift set for your friend or family. Get yours today and enjoy cooking like a pro!



