Non-toxic Washable Paint Set : Non-Toxic 12-Count Crayola Washable Paint Set with Assorted Colors – Perfect for Kids and School Supplies, 16 Oz Each

As a parent, it’s important to encourage your child’s creativity and provide them with the tools to express themselves. One way to do this is by giving them access to safe and washable paints, like those offered by Crayola. With 12 vibrant colors to choose from, this set of paints is ideal for school art projects, birthday parties, and everyday arts and crafts. Your child will love the variety of beautiful hues provided, including Green, Yellow, White, Magenta, Turquoise, Violet, Brown, Blue, Peach, Orange, and Black Paint.

One of the best things about these paints is their washability. As any parent knows, kids can be messy, and traditional paints can be difficult to remove from skin, walls, and clothing. But with Crayola Washable Paints, you can rest easy knowing that cleanup will be a breeze. These water-based paints wash away easily with soap and water, so you don’t have to worry about any permanent stains or damage.

In addition to being washable, Crayola paints are also safe and non-toxic. This is especially important when it comes to children’s art supplies, as little ones are known for putting everything in their mouths. With Crayola, you don’t have to worry about harmful chemicals or toxins, making them perfect for adults and kids ages 3 and up. So whether your child is a budding artist or just loves to get messy and creative, these paints are a great choice for any parent looking to encourage their child’s imagination.

When it comes to art supplies, Crayola is a trusted name that has been around for generations. Their quality products are loved by both kids and adults alike, and their Washable Paints are no exception. Featuring vibrant, richly pigmented color, this set of kids paints is perfect for creating eye-catching artwork. Whether your child is painting a picture, decorating a shirt, or just having fun, they’ll love the bright and bold colors provided by Crayola.

But it’s not just the colors that make these paints special. The bottles themselves are designed to be easy for kids to use, with a squeezable design that allows them to get right down to their artwork without struggling to get the paint out. And with 16 ounces of paint in each bottle, these paints go a long way, making them a great value for parents.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a safe and washable paint set for your child, look no further than Crayola Washable Paints. With 12 vibrant colors to choose from, these paints are perfect for school art projects, birthday parties, and everyday arts and crafts. And with their washability and non-toxic formula, you can rest easy knowing that your child is using a safe and high-quality product. So go ahead and let your child explore their creative side with Crayola!



