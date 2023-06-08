Kerala accident victim : N/A
In Mavoor, Kozhikode, two students on a motorcycle had a close call after they became trapped between a truck and a bus traveling in the opposite direction. The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras inside the bus. While attempting to pass the private bus, the scooter became stuck between the bus and a truck coming from the opposite direction. The students collided with the truck and fell, but miraculously managed to escape without injury.
News Source : India Today Video Desk
