Nonprofit provides reflective vests to pedestrians on West Colfax Avenue to improve safety

Nonprofit helps protect pedestrians on deadly stretch of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood

Randy Smith operates the nonprofit Bridging Over from a parking lot off West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, helping those who are homeless. Smith, who travels to work at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, noticed that something needed to be done to help those living on the street. He provides everyday items such as soap and toothpaste but also wants to get protective vests for those who frequent the area. Smith is the sole operator of the nonprofit, and the section of roadway he focuses on is not random; the stretch of Colfax between Sheridan Boulevard and Teller Street has been identified as having the highest concentration of traffic-related deaths and injuries in the city of Lakewood. The city council recently approved an ordinance to acquire property along West Colfax Avenue to make several safety improvements, but Smith believes the vests are an immediate solution.

News Source : Karen Morfitt

