Nonstick Bakeware Sets : Black Nonstick Bakeware Set with 39 Pieces of Baking Pans, Muffin Pan, Cake Pan, Cookie Sheets, Steel Baking Sheets for Oven, and Kitchen Utensils Set.

Black Nonstick Bakeware Set with Baking Pans – 39 Piece Baking Kit Including Muffin Pan, Cake Pan, and Cookie Sheets for Oven – Steel Baking Sheets with Kitchen Utensils Set Included



Price: $99.99 - $67.45

(as of Jun 05,2023 09:28:01 UTC – Details)





The Eatex Nonstick Bakeware Sets with Baking Pans Set is the perfect addition to any kitchen. With a complete 15-piece set, you’ll have everything you need to make all your favorite baked goods. The set includes a baking pan, pizza pan, small cookie sheet, 2 round pans, square pan, loaf pan, big cookie sheet, 12 & 24 cup muffin pans, and 5 silicone spatulas. This set is perfect for anyone who loves to bake and wants to have all the necessary tools on hand.

One of the best features of this bakeware set is its long-lasting nonstick coating. The nonstick coating is both inside and out, which provides excellent food release and makes cleanup a breeze. Made from durable and BPA-free carbon steel metal, the set is also scratch-resistant. You won’t have to worry about using butter, oil, or cooking spray, which makes it a healthier option for baking. The nonstick coating is also designed to last, so you won’t have to worry about replacing your bakeware anytime soon.

The commercial-grade restaurant-quality kitchen bakeware features red silicone grips on all bakeware pans to prevent burns and offer you plenty of solid, comfortable grasp, even with potholders. The silicone handles are safe and comfortable to use, which is essential when handling hot baking pans. In addition to the silicone handles, the set also comes with an extra set of 5 silicone spatulas to help you out with your baking needs. The spatulas are perfect for mixing, spreading, and scraping, and they are easy to clean.

Designed to perform, this bakeware set is oven safe up to 450F. This temperature is enough to cover you for the tastiest baking goods, including chocolate fudge, cookies, cupcakes, apple pie, brownies, birthday cakes, and much more. The set is also dishwasher safe, which makes it easy to clean up after your baking adventures. You won’t have to spend hours scrubbing your baking pans to remove any stubborn stains or food residue.

In conclusion, the Eatex Nonstick Bakeware Sets with Baking Pans Set is an excellent investment for anyone who loves to bake. With its complete 15-piece set, you’ll have everything you need to make all your favorite baked goods. The long-lasting nonstick coating, safe and comfortable silicone handles, and oven-safe performance make this set a must-have for any home baker. Not to mention, the set also comes with an extra set of 5 silicone spatulas to help you out with your baking needs. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your bakeware, this set is definitely worth considering.



