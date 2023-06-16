Noon Update: Triple Shooting in St. Louis Results in Teen Fatality today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

You can always stream 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7 on 5+. Simply download the app for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Stay tuned in to ksdk.com for more updates. Published and updated on June 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT.

St. Louis crime news Triple shooting in St. Louis Teen violence in St. Louis St. Louis police investigation Homicide in St. Louis

News Source : ksdk.com

Source Link :St. Louis news | June 16 | Noon update | Teen killed in triple shooting/