NOPD homicide investigation on Martin Drive today : Homicide on Martin Drive under investigation by NOPD

Posted on May 25, 2023

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of Martin Drive on Wednesday night. The victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. The NOPD has no further information to share at this time.

News Source : Connor Van Ligten

