NOPD homicide investigation on Martin Drive today : Homicide on Martin Drive under investigation by NOPD

Investigation underway for homicide on Martin Drive by NOPD today 2023.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of Martin Drive on Wednesday night. The victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. The NOPD has no further information to share at this time.

Read Full story : NOPD investigating homicide on Martin Drive /

News Source : Connor Van Ligten

NOPD homicide investigation Martin Drive homicide case Crime scene investigation NOPD Suspect search in Martin Drive homicide NOPD detective team investigating Martin Drive murder