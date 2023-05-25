NOPD shooting Little Woods today : One fatality reported in shooting incident at Little Woods neighborhood by NOPD

Posted on May 25, 2023

One fatality reported in Little Woods neighborhood shooting by NOPD today 2023.
A man was shot dead in the Little Woods neighbourhood of New Orleans on 24 May. The New Orleans Police Department received a report of shots fired, and at the scene officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died. The incident is under investigation.

News Source : Ka’Cell El-Mansura

