Nora Forster Dies at 80 from Alzheimer’s

After a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer’s, Nora Forster passes away at the age of 80.

Nora Forster: A Remarkable Life as an Actress, Music Promoter, and Model

Nora Forster, a German-British actress, model, and publishing heiress, lived an extraordinary life. She was known for her unique roles in several films and for her contributions to the music scene as a promoter.

Marriage and Family

Notably, Nora Forster was the wife of John Lydon, a member of the iconic punk band, the Sex Pistols, and the mother of the late Ari Up, lead singer of the pioneering punk band, The Slits. Unfortunately, Ari Up lost her life to breast cancer in 2010 at the age of 48. Nora Forster and John Lydon were proud parents to three children. Nora married John Lydon in 1979, her second marriage after her union with Frank Forster, a German popular music singer, was dissolved.

Her Career and Contributions

Nora Forster made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as an actress and model. Aside from her work in the field of film and advertising, she was also known as a music promoter. She was called the “Punk Mom Warrior” as she encouraged her daughter, Ari Up, to pursue music at a young age, leading to a remarkable career in punk rock music.

Nora Forster’s Battle with Alzheimer’s and Her Passing

Nora Forster survived her daughter’s death but unfortunately lost her own battle with Alzheimer’s on April 6, 2023, at the age of 80. Nora’s husband, John Lydon, who had become her full-time carer during her illness, took to social media to share the sad news. Through his Twitter account, he announced, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years.”

Nora’s journey with Alzheimer’s was well-documented as her husband had spoken out about her condition while representing Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest. John Lydon spoke of his hope that being on the show would bring his wife some joy, saying, “I thought it would be really good because it meant my lovely wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, might get a great sense of fun out of it.”

Read Also:- What happened with Theresa Palmgren? cause of death and obituary of KTVB editor