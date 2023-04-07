Nora Forster, John Lydon’s wife, died at 80 after battling Alzheimer’s.

After fighting Alzheimer’s for several years, Nora Forster, the wife of John Lydon, passed away at the age of 80.

Nora Forster, the wife of punk rock icon John Lydon, has passed away at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The news was announced by the Metro, with many fans and followers of the couple expressing their sorrow and condolences.

Forster, who was originally from Germany, met Lydon when she moved to London in the mid-1970s. The two quickly fell in love and were married in 1979, and remained together until her death.

Throughout her life, Forster was known for her creativity and individuality, and was an inspiration to many in the punk and rock communities. She worked as a photographer and artist, and was highly regarded for her unique perspective and fearless approach.

Forster’s battle with Alzheimer’s was a difficult one for both Lydon and their friends and family. The disease took a toll on her memory and cognitive abilities, and forced her to withdraw from many of the public events and social outings that she had once enjoyed.

Despite this, Lydon remained by her side through it all, taking on the role of caretaker and advocating for better treatment and care for those suffering from the disease. He has spoken publicly about the emotional impact of watching his wife’s decline, and the toll it has taken on both of them.

Fans of the couple are now remembering Forster’s life and legacy, and expressing their support and love for Lydon during this difficult time. Many have shared their favorite memories of Forster and her contributions to art and culture, and have pledged to continue her legacy of creativity and fearlessness.

For Lydon, the loss of his beloved wife is undoubtedly a devastating blow, and one that will take time to fully process and recover from. But with the outpouring of support and love from fans and friends, and the memories of the life they shared together, he can take comfort in knowing that Forster’s impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

Source : @MetroUK

John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster has died at the age of 80 after battling with Alzheimer’s for a number of years.https://t.co/TQECYylm3b — Metro (@MetroUK) April 6, 2023

