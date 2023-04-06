Nora Forster, John Lydon’s wife, dies at 80.

After a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer’s, Nora Forster, the spouse of Sex Pistols vocalist John Lydon, has died. At the time of her demise, she was 80 years old, having shared almost five decades of married life with John Lydon.

Nora Forster, the wife of Sex Pistols singer John Lydon, has passed away at the age of 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The couple had been married for nearly 50 years.

Forster had been living with the disease for some time and was being cared for by her husband. Fans of the legendary punk band expressed their condolences on social media, with many noting the couple’s long and loving marriage.

Forster was a key figure in the punk scene and in Lydon’s life, and the couple had been together through the ups and downs of his career. They met in the early days of the Sex Pistols and were married in 1979.

Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, has not yet publicly commented on his wife’s passing, but fans have expressed their sympathy and support for him during this difficult time.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that destroys brain cells and leads to dementia. It is a devastating illness that affects not only the person with the disease, but also their loved ones who provide care and support.

Forster’s passing is a reminder of the importance of raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research and support, and of the need for better care and treatment for those living with the disease.

At this time, we wish John Lydon and his family peace and healing as they mourn the loss of Nora Forster. May she rest in peace.

Source : @AndrewEQuinn

The wife of Sex Pistols singer, John Lydon, has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Nora Forster, who was 80 years-old when she died, and John Lydon had been married for almost 50 years.https://t.co/F398setLN4 — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) April 6, 2023

The wife of Sex Pistols singer, John Lydon, has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Nora Forster, who was 80 years-old when she died, and John Lydon had been married for almost 50 years.https://t.co/F398setLN4 — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) April 6, 2023