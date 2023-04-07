Nora Foster, Widow of John Lydon, Dies at 80.

After a lengthy and public battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Nora Foster, the wife of Sex Pistols/Public Image Ltd. vocalist John Lydon, and the mother of Ari Up, the late singer of Slits, has passed away at the age of 80.

Foster’s struggle with Alzheimer’s has been well documented, and Lydon has been vocal about his experience caring for his wife as her condition deteriorated. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Lydon spoke about the toll the disease had taken on Foster and their family.

“It was a bit of a sudden descent into the abyss,” Lydon said. “My wife has, by now, almost completely succumbed to it. I’m her primary caregiver, and it’s a hard thing to watch.”

Lydon also talked about the difficulty of balancing his role as a husband and caregiver with his career as a musician. “It’s a constant juggling act,” he said. “And I don’t want to be that person who says, ‘Poor me, look at my burden,’ because it’s not about that. But it does mean you have to make some difficult choices.”

Despite the challenges, Lydon remained devoted to Foster throughout her illness, and the couple had been married for more than 40 years. In a statement following her passing, Lydon said that he was “heartbroken beyond words” at the loss of his wife.

“Nora was the most beautiful, loving wife and mother,” he said. “She lit up my world, and I will be forever grateful for her love and companionship.”

The loss of Foster is not only felt by her family but also by the punk rock community, where she and her daughter Ari Up played a significant role. The Slits were known for their unapologetic feminist stance and embraced experimentation in their music, which drew inspiration from punk, reggae, and dub. Ari Up passed away in 2010 at the age of 48.

Foster’s passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will live on through her family and the impact she had on the music world. Our thoughts are with Lydon and his family during this difficult time.

