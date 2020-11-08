Norm Crosby Death -Dead : Comedian Norm Crosby has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“George Pennacchio on Twitter: “#BREAKING – Comedian Norm Crosby has died at the age of 93. He was gracious, kind and funny with a resume of laughter six decades long. His wife, Joanie, told me tonight, “He made me laugh every day. We found humor in so many things.” May this kind soul R.I.P. ”

Tributes

I’ve just learned that #NormCrosby passed away. A lifelong friend of my family. Norm was a funny man until the end and the King of malapropisms. So many laughs. I’ll so miss seeing him around the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/S3uQfc0L62 — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) November 8, 2020

Pat Sweeney wrote

Comedian Norm Crosby has died. Always enjoyed the way he twisted words around. And I recall him saying, “I know a guy who has Italian Alzheimer’s. He forgot everything but the grudges.” RIP. Will Harris wrote

’s boss is trying to get something passed called The Norm Law. “Sir, I cannot believe this!” says Norm. “You are besmirching the name of many famous Norms! Why, I believe the great Norm Crosby himself would find this law *grossly* erogenous!”