Norm Crosby Death -Dead : Comedian Norm Crosby has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 8, 2020
Comedian Norm Crosby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“George Pennacchio on Twitter: “#BREAKING – Comedian Norm Crosby has died at the age of 93. He was gracious, kind and funny with a resume of laughter six decades long. His wife, Joanie, told me tonight, “He made me laugh every day. We found humor in so many things.” May this kind soul R.I.P. ”

Pat Sweeney wrote 
Comedian Norm Crosby has died. Always enjoyed the way he twisted words around. And I recall him saying, “I know a guy who has Italian Alzheimer’s. He forgot everything but the grudges.” RIP.

Will Harris wrote 
’s boss is trying to get something passed called The Norm Law. “Sir, I cannot believe this!” says Norm. “You are besmirching the name of many famous Norms! Why, I believe the great Norm Crosby himself would find this law *grossly* erogenous!”

