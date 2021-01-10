Norm Jary Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : #Guelph’s beloved Norm Jary has Died .

Norm Jary Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : #Guelph’s beloved Norm Jary has Died .

#Guelph’s beloved Norm Jary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Platers Hockey History @PlatersHockey Condolences to the family of #Guelph’s beloved Norm Jary. Mayor 1970-85 / City Council until 2000. A voice & supporter of hockey in Guelph. Mayor Jary was part of the Holody Platers halcyon era, even traveling w team to Prince Albert in ’79 & dining w Diefenbaker. @CamGuthrie

