Norm Jary Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : #Guelph’s beloved Norm Jary has Died .
#Guelph’s beloved Norm Jary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Condolences to the family of #Guelph's beloved Norm Jary. Mayor 1970-85 / City Council until 2000. A voice & supporter of hockey in Guelph. Mayor Jary was part of the Holody Platers halcyon era, even traveling w team to Prince Albert in '79 & dining w Diefenbaker. @CamGuthrie pic.twitter.com/iHVvkgEwXZ
— Platers Hockey History (@PlatersHockey) January 10, 2021
