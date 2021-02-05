Norm Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Norm Smith has Died.

Norm Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

We mourn the loss of Norm Smith ‘79, a proud UMass alumnus who loved our University and was a great player for, and strong supporter of, our program https://t.co/iEwDWp85QG pic.twitter.com/bwoYnBIS2h

UMass Men’s Lacrosse @UMassMLacrosse We mourn the loss of Norm Smith ‘79, a proud UMass alumnus who loved our University and was a great player for, and strong supporter of, our program

