Norma Hunt, Lamar Hunt’s Wife and Co-Founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dies at 84

Norma Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt’s Wife, Passes Away at 84

Norma Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, has passed away at the age of 84. Hunt was a prominent figure in the Kansas City community and was beloved by many.

Born in Dallas, Texas in 1936, Hunt was a graduate of Southern Methodist University. She married Lamar Hunt in 1964 and the couple had three children together.

Hunt was a strong supporter of her husband’s endeavors, including the founding of the American Football League (AFL) in 1960, which eventually led to the merger with the National Football League (NFL). She was also instrumental in the creation of the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a member of the team’s board of directors for over 40 years.

In addition to her contributions to the Chiefs, Hunt was also involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. She was a founding member of the Kansas City Symphony Alliance and served as a member of the board of directors for the Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Hunt will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and philanthropist who made significant contributions to the Kansas City community. She is survived by her three children and numerous grandchildren.

Lamar Hunt Kansas City Chiefs Hunt Family NFL Kansas City Sports