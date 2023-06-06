Norma Hunt’s Passing Mourned by Chicago Bears. || #RememberingNormaHunt

Chicago Bears Mourn the Passing of Norma Hunt

The Chicago Bears team is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Norma Hunt. Her contributions to the NFL and her philanthropic efforts have left an indelible mark on the league and many communities across the country.

Norma Hunt was a trailblazer in the NFL, having been the co-founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and the first woman to serve on the league’s competition committee. She was a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the sport and was instrumental in establishing the AFL-NFL merger, which ultimately led to the creation of the Super Bowl.

Beyond her accomplishments in football, Norma Hunt was a devoted philanthropist who supported numerous charitable organizations. Her generosity and compassion touched countless lives, and she will be deeply missed.

The Chicago Bears team extends its heartfelt condolences to Norma Hunt’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Her legacy will continue to inspire and impact the NFL and beyond for years to come. #NormaHuntDeath

Chicago Bears Norma Hunt NFL Kansas City Chiefs Football community