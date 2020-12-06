Norma Jane Sabiston Death -Dead : Norma Jane Sabiston has Died –

Norma Jane Sabiston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Twitter: “Norma Jane Sabiston was a titan in her field, and a trailblazer. More than that, she was a tireless fighter for New Orleans and for our people. Congressman @CedricRichmond @RepRichmond & I send our condolences on the behalf of @CityOfNOLA. Our hearts & love go out to her family.”

Tributes 

Josephine Everly wrote 
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Norma Jane Sabiston, a tireless advocate for New Orleans and a wise mentor in navigating the public sector. Her mere presence instilled a sense of confidence and courage. Such a loss for our great city.

Doug Wilson @DougAZDEDC wrote
deepest sympathy to you and to the people of Louisiana on the passing of Norma Jane Sabiston. NJ was one of the warmest and most talented individuals I ever worked with on the Hill. Her memory will always bring a smile to anyone who knew her.

