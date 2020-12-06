Norma Jane Sabiston Death -Dead : Norma Jane Sabiston has Died –

Norma Jane Sabiston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Twitter: “Norma Jane Sabiston was a titan in her field, and a trailblazer. More than that, she was a tireless fighter for New Orleans and for our people. Congressman @CedricRichmond @RepRichmond & I send our condolences on the behalf of @CityOfNOLA. Our hearts & love go out to her family.”

Norma Jane Sabiston was a titan in her field, and a trailblazer. More than that, she was a tireless fighter for New Orleans and for our people. Congressman @CedricRichmond @RepRichmond & I send our condolences on the behalf of @CityOfNOLA. Our hearts & love go out to her family. pic.twitter.com/GU0RCqqR2C — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Josephine Everly wrote

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Norma Jane Sabiston, a tireless advocate for New Orleans and a wise mentor in navigating the public sector. Her mere presence instilled a sense of confidence and courage. Such a loss for our great city.

With many Louisianians feeling heartbroken today with the passing of Norma Jane Sabiston, now comes a truly heartfelt tribute. I don’t know how @SenLandrieu gathered herself to be put such eloquent words down, but I’m grateful she did. https://t.co/LdY6BirzL6 — Rob Lalka (@RobLalka) December 5, 2020

Doug Wilson @DougAZDEDC wrote

deepest sympathy to you and to the people of Louisiana on the passing of Norma Jane Sabiston. NJ was one of the warmest and most talented individuals I ever worked with on the Hill. Her memory will always bring a smile to anyone who knew her.