“normal menstrual cycle”: 7 Indications of a Normal Menstrual Cycle that Shouldn’t Worry You

Periods Symptoms: 7 SIGNS Your Menstrual Cycle is Normal And You Shouldn’t be Concerned

Your menstrual cycle can say a lot about your health. Expert reveals 7 signs of a healthy menstrual flow that women must keep a check on.

How to Check If Your Menstrual Cycle is Healthy? 7 SIGNS To Know

Somewhere between 5 days and 2 weeks before your period starts, you may experience symptoms that let you know it’s coming. A normal period (or normal menstruation) is different for every woman. Each month, one of your ovaries releases an egg. Meanwhile, your uterus gets ready to help your baby grow if that egg gets fertilized. If it does, you’re pregnant. If it doesn’t, your body sheds the lining of your uterus through your vagina. That’s your period. It happens, on average, every 28 days. More than 90 percent women who menstruate experience Pre-Menstrual Symptoms to some degree. For most, PMS symptoms are mild, but for others, symptoms can be severe enough to disrupt daily activities. Symptoms vary from person to person, but paying attention such variations in your body that follows month to month can be a great way to catch the onset of each cycle. However, not all women experience similar symptoms, but for the most part, these are the signs of a normal menstrual cycle. Nutritionist, Kiran Kukreja shares 7 signs that your period flow is healthy and you shouldn’t be concerned:

No excessive clotting: While some clotting is normal, the presence of large or excessive clots may indicate a problem. No unusual odor: Menstrual blood may have a slight metallic odor, but it should not have a strong, unpleasant smell. No pain or Minimal cramping: Some cramping is normal during menstruation, but excessive pain can be a sign of a health issue. Moderate bleeding: The bleeding is not too heavy and does not last for an unusually long time. Length of period: The bleeding period usually lasts between 2-7 days. No spotting in between periods Regular cycle length: A normal menstrual cycle usually occurs every 21-35 days.

It’s important to keep track of your menstrual cycle and any changes in symptoms or flow. If you notice any abnormalities or have concerns, it’s best to consult with your healthcare provider. However, if you experience these 7 signs of a healthy menstrual cycle, there’s no need to be concerned.

