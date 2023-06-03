“normalizing mental health”: Marshfield woman advocates for normalizing mental health and thriving despite circumstances and diagnosis

Kristina Howey’s Journey to Normalizing Mental Health Struggles

Kristina Howey, the director of product development at Security Health Plan, is a survivor of domestic violence and a “thriver” who channels the courage and strength to take care of herself, leaning on resources, to be her best despite her diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She wants to spread awareness about PTSD and normalize mental health struggles. She believes that not all wounds are visible, and that mental health struggles are just as real and debilitating as physical injuries.

PTSD is not as visible as a physical injury, but what you may notice is Howey’s service dog, Mava. Her biggest symptom is not feeling safe. She suffers from intense hypervigilance, constantly aware of her surroundings. Mava can sense the anxiety and that hypervigilance, and so she alerts Howey to that. When Mava alerts her, it gives Howey an opportunity to have that symptom break. The sensory of being able to pet Mava’s ears and fur, or feel the pressure that she puts on her lap when she puts her head on her lap, can pull Howey out of just about anything. She knows that Mava has her heart.

Howey’s trauma narrative starts in her childhood. She brought that trauma into adulthood, and likely undiagnosed PTSD, which was then heavily triggered in her first marriage as a first-time mom with an 8-month-old. Her husband left her and her older daughter, and that was traumatizing from a standpoint of abandonment and betrayal. She eventually found herself in another unhealthy relationship. In 2009, she was a research coordinator with Marshfield Clinic Health System at the time. She realized that she was really living in an abusive relationship after looking at the pamphlets on domestic violence in the bathroom.

The process to leave that relationship was arduous and filled with judgment, self-doubt, and shame. She had to determine whether to flee to be with family and leave her community and job or remain in Marshfield. She stayed in Marshfield and continued to work through the resources that were available to her. She worked with a Personal Development Center caseworker to get her resources like a place to stay, connect to an attorney, and what she needed to start over. Leaving was incredibly intimidating, especially when somebody tells you that you can’t do it on your own, or that you’re not good enough, or that nobody’s going to want you. But she took it one day at a time. She left the relationship in 2010. She considered it a rebirth of her life.

Her recovery was filled with highs and lows, as she eventually started a new, healthy relationship. However, the painful feeling of being alone returned in 2016 after her aunt died by suicide. Howey learned through her family that her aunt had been assaulted when she was young. She drove home from the funeral and held her husband’s hand and said, “I need some help. Because if I don’t get help, I’m concerned I could end up like my aunt.” She connected with her work’s resources and sought out a trauma counselor. That is when she was formally diagnosed with PTSD. She was in denial; she challenged her doctor. But after doing her own research, Howey realized the signs and symptoms paralleled her own behavior and experience.

By the time she was ready to dig in, her insurance coverage changed, and her provider was no longer covered. She took the wellness tools she had, like breathing exercises, meditation, gratitude journaling, eating healthy, exercising, etc., and went on what she called a “self-discovery journey.” The tools were helping her overall wellness, but hindsight would show her she was missing a major piece. She didn’t really respect or understand what triggers were and things like that. So, she was doing life the best that she could, dealing with the surroundings that she had, and triggers being triggered, and in spaces that she didn’t even realize she could be triggered. She thought that triggers had to mean it was directly attached to that experience, or that person, and it doesn’t.

Despite that, she felt the best she ever had and was empowered. She started a podcast sharing her story, knowing others would identify with elements of her experiences. That’s when it all really opened up, and she was feeling like the queen. She had been training for a marathon in 2020. Of course, the pandemic hit that year, and Howey contracted COVID-19 two weeks before the marathon. She spiraled down, and there were some family situations that they were dealing with. She found herself in April of 2021 in a very unmanaged state, and she knew she needed to go back to counseling and invest in the time. Because while she had done all the things that manage symptoms and being a good human, like eating well and running and meditating and journaling, she didn’t have that directly tied to symptom management. So, when she started to become symptomatic, she didn’t have skills that she was leaning on. She just had no energy and was back into survival mode. While in survival mode, unless you attach that (tools with symptoms), it falls to the wayside, and you literally just have the energy to try and do what you’re supposed to do: show up for work, do a good job, make sure the kids are fed.

While she would have to build trust in a new provider, she sought out a new counselor who specialized in PTSD. At this time, she was still working through being able to even say she had PTSD. He described it as learning a new language. And so, when she could start to be aware of her symptoms and communicate that to others, it was a different language. And sometimes people don’t have that same language, so they have to help educate others, which also goes in with creating awareness. She also learned what triggered her and applied the coping skills she was already using. She realized that it was not selfish to take care of herself and that it was necessary for her well-being. She wants to spread the message that it’s okay to not be okay and that mental health struggles are nothing to be ashamed of.

