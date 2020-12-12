Norman Abramson Death -Dead – Obituary : Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson has Died .
Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Norman Abramson, a technology pioneer who helped give us cell phones and Wi-Fi, has died at 88 in San Francisco, @bpmena reports:https://t.co/NuqsE0RJzp
— Tech Chronicle (@techchronicle) December 11, 2020
Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson, a technology pioneer who helped give us cell phones and Wi-Fi, has died at 88 in San Francisco, @bpmena reports:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.