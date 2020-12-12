Norman Abramson Death -Dead – Obituary : Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Norman Abramson Death -Dead – Obituary : Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson has Died .

Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Tech Chronicle @techchronicle Norman Abramson, a technology pioneer who helped give us cell phones and Wi-Fi, has died at 88 in San Francisco, @bpmena reports:

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.