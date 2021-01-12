Norman Houston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Norman Houston has Died .
Norman Houston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I am saddened to learn that my good friend Norman Houston passed away. For many years, Norman ran the NI Bureau w decorum, professionalism & civility. He was a superb Ambassador for NI & will be greatly missed by his friends on both sides of the Atlantic. https://t.co/uHHzajN5mz
— Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) January 12, 2021
