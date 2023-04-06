Norman Reynolds, production designer for Star Wars and Indiana Jones, dies at 89

Norman Reynolds, the acclaimed production and art designer who received an Academy Award for his work on Star Wars and Indiana Jones films, has passed away at the age of 89. His contributions to the film industry throughout his career will not be forgotten.

Legendary production designer and art director Norman Reynolds has passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Reynolds was a two-time Oscar winner, having won for his work as the Art Director on ‘Star Wars’ and the Production Designer on ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ Reynolds was described as the “creative core” of both the ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ franchises, and his legacy can be seen in every detail of the spatial design of the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Reynolds was responsible for sculpting the iconic golden idol that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones attempts to steal in the opening scene of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ Reynolds was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and his work has inspired generations of film designers.

Reynolds’ Impact on ‘Star Wars’

Reynolds began his career as an Art Director on ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in 1977. Along with John Barry, Leslie Dilley, and Roger Christian, Reynolds won the Academy Award for Art Direction in 1978 for their work on the film. Reynolds’ contributions to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise became even more significant as he replaced John Barry as Production Designer for ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi.’

Reynolds’ Impact on ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Reynolds collaborated closely with Steven Spielberg on ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in 1981, bringing the iconic adventure film to life. Reynolds was responsible for sculpting the golden idol that Indy attempts to procure during the film’s memorable opening. Reynolds’ designs for ‘Raiders’ were earthy, moody, and lived-in yet carrying the audience’s imagination into the world of the story.

Reynolds’ Impact Beyond ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Reynolds was a talented artist who worked on various other projects, including Barry Levinson’s ‘Avalon,’ David Fincher’s ‘Alien 3,’ and Brian De Palma’s ‘Mission: Impossible.’ Reynolds’ brilliance was his ability to translate conceptual designs into fully-constructed sets on a soundstage or remote location. Reynolds made the fantastic designs of a galaxy far, far away practical and accessible. His legacy extends beyond movies and TV shows to video games, immersive entertainment, and theme park experiences.

Reynolds’ Family Statement

Reynolds’ family said in a joint statement that he was a cherished husband, father, father-in-law, granddad, and great-grandad. His unassuming, funny, and affable exterior concealed an enormously talented production designer who brought so many of the films we all love to life through his iconic set designs. Reynolds’ work has inspired generations of film designers.

Lucasfilm and Steven Spielberg’s Tribute

Lucasfilm and Steven Spielberg paid tribute to Reynolds, describing him as an exceptional person to work with, and highlighting his enormous talent and friendly nature. Reynolds’ colleagues admired his ability to think from a director’s point-of-view while creating elaborate set designs. Reynolds was an artist, not a businessperson, and his legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations of filmmakers.