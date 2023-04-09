Norman Reynolds, Star Wars Designer, Passes Away

Norman Reynolds, the beloved production designer responsible for the iconic film sets of the original Star Wars trilogy, has passed away at the age of 86.

Reynolds had a long and successful career in the film industry, but it was his work on Star Wars that cemented his legacy. He first joined the franchise as art director on A New Hope in 1976, but quickly moved up to the role of production designer for both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Some of Reynolds’ most memorable creations include the Millennium Falcon interior, the ice planet of Hoth, and the forest moon of Endor. His attention to detail and ability to bring George Lucas’ vision to life made him an essential part of the Star Wars team.

In addition to his work on Star Wars, Reynolds also designed sets for other famous films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and Superman.

Reynolds’ passing is a loss for the Star Wars community, but his contributions to the franchise will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

Norman Reynolds: The Production Designer behind Iconic Films

The film industry lost a legend with the passing of Norman Reynolds, the production designer and art director behind some of the most iconic films in cinema history. Reynolds passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire current and future filmmakers for generations to come.

Concealing a career in Hollywood blockbusters by telling people he made biscuits for a living, Reynolds was an integral part of the teams that brought two of the most successful franchises in cinema history to life. Alongside production designer John Barry, fellow art director Leslie Dilley, and set decorator Roger Christian, Reynolds helped create the Oscar-winning look of the original Star Wars (1977). His vision was simultaneously spectacular and lived-in, giving off the impression of a future that had seen better days.

On The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), Reynolds was retained for his talents. The former film, indisputably the most impressive of the series, featured Reynolds’s design for the vast freezing chamber, illuminated with bars of orange light and wreathed in smoke. Director Irvin Kershner deemed it “the best set in the movie”. Memorable was the putrid swamp planet of Dagobah, where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) receives instruction in the mystical Force from the wizened, gnome-like, pint-sized guru Yoda (Frank Oz). For this set, Reynolds flooded the studio floor, planted large quantities of the climbing vine known as old-man’s beard, and had the dry-ice machine working overtime.

Reynolds’s services were also sought by Steven Spielberg for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), the first Indiana Jones film. Among his designs was the priceless statue that caused trouble in the prologue, the oversized boulder that almost flattened Jones (Harrison Ford again), and the cobwebbed, dilapidated jungle temple through which it rolled at great speed. Raiders brought him his second Oscar, and his only Bafta, both shared with Dilley and Michael D Ford.

Reynolds’s path into films came unexpectedly via a job at a company making illuminated signs. Following a commission to supply signs for The Road to Hong Kong (1962), Reynolds visited Shepperton Studios and was “gobsmacked” by the sets he encountered there. “I was totally hooked, and determined to get into the film industry”. A year later, he landed a design job at Elstree working on the comedy Come Fly with Me (1963), which was shot largely on a plane inside the studio.

Reynolds’s later films included Alien 3 (1992) and Mission: Impossible (1996). His final screen credit was for Bicentennial Man (1999).

Norman Reynolds leaves behind a wife, Ann, and their three children. His legacy will live on in the films he designed, forever inspiring and captivating audiences around the world.

