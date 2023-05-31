Norovirus outbreak.: Norovirus Infection Confirmed in Multiple Residents and Staff at Knute Nelson Care Center – Alexandria Echo Press Reports

Knute Nelson Care Center Identifies Norovirus in Long-Term Care Unit

The Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria, Minnesota has identified several residents and staff with the Norovirus in their long-term care unit. Norovirus is a highly contagious infection that can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea that begins suddenly. The care center has taken immediate steps to ensure the health and safety of its residents and staff.

Preventative Measures

The care center is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit the spread of the virus. Enhanced infection control protocols have been implemented, and communal dining and activities have been canceled in the area where the virus has been identified. The CDC allows visitation at all times in the facility; however, the care center does ask that anyone experiencing any vomiting, diarrhea, or COVID-related symptoms postpone their visit.

Priority on Health and Safety

The health and safety of those the care center serves, as well as its staff, is its greatest priority. The facility is taking every precaution to ensure that the Norovirus does not spread to other areas of the care center. No residents or staff in the short-term rehabilitation unit have been affected by the virus.

Contact Information

For questions or concerns regarding the care center’s infection control procedures, contact Brady Johnsrud, executive director, at 320-763-1157 or brady.johnsrud@knutenelson.org.

Conclusion

The Knute Nelson Care Center is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents and staff. By following the guidance of the CDC and implementing enhanced infection control protocols, the care center is limiting the spread of the Norovirus. Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus or COVID-19 is asked to postpone their visit to the care center. The care center remains committed to providing high-quality care to its residents and keeping them safe during this time.

