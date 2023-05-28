“Norris Nuts net worth”: Elle Norris from The Norris Nuts: Lifestyle, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Age, and Height

Introduction

Sabre Norris is an Australian YouTuber, surfer, and skateboarder who rose to fame with her family channel, The Norris Nuts. She was born on January 3, 2005, in New South Wales, Australia. Sabre is the eldest child of the Norris family and has three younger siblings, Sockie, Biggy, and Naz. Sabre has a huge following on social media and is known for her infectious personality and love for extreme sports. In this article, we will discuss Sabre Norris’s lifestyle, boyfriend, net worth, age, and height.

Lifestyle

Sabre Norris leads a very active and adventurous lifestyle. She is an accomplished surfer and skateboarder and has won several competitions in both sports. Sabre has been surfing since the age of four and has been skateboarding since she was six years old. She is also an animal lover and has several pets, including dogs, cats, and even a pet goat. Sabre loves spending time with her family and often shares videos of their adventures on her YouTube channel.

Boyfriend

Sabre Norris is dating her boyfriend, Sockie’s best friend, Naz Norris. Naz is also a YouTuber and is a part of the Norris Nuts channel. The couple started dating in 2020 and often share pictures of each other on their social media accounts. Sabre and Naz are very supportive of each other’s careers and often collaborate on videos for their respective channels.

Net Worth

Sabre Norris’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. She earns a significant amount of money from her YouTube channel, which has over 6 million subscribers. Sabre also earns money from sponsorships, merchandise sales, and endorsements. She has collaborated with several brands, including Nike, Uber Eats, and Subway.

Age

Sabre Norris is currently 16 years old. She was born on January 3, 2005, and will turn 17 in 2022. Sabre has accomplished a lot at a young age and is a role model for many young people around the world.

Height

Sabre Norris is 5 feet 2 inches tall (157 cm). She is shorter than her siblings, who are all taller than her. However, Sabre’s height has not stopped her from excelling in sports and achieving her goals.

Conclusion

Sabre Norris is a talented and inspiring individual who has achieved a lot at a young age. She leads an active and adventurous lifestyle and is a role model for many young people. Sabre’s relationship with her boyfriend, Naz Norris, is going strong, and she has a net worth of $1.5 million. Sabre is only 16 years old, and we can’t wait to see what she will accomplish in the future.

