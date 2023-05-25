“Norristown revenge shooting” today : DA Charges Suspect in Norristown Revenge Shooting that Resulted in the Death of an Innocent Bystander | Montgomery Daily Voice

District Attorney Charges Suspect in Norristown Revenge Shooting That Resulted in the Death of an Innocent Bystander: Montgomery Daily Voice today 2023.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Damien Wilson is believed to have been targeting a man named Christopher Hall when he allegedly opened fire on the 800 block of Arch Street on 7 October 2016. Instead, he hit and killed Vitelli. Wilson is awaiting arraignment.

Read Full story : Suspect Charged With Revenge Shooting That Killed Innocent Bystander In Norristown: DA | Montgomery Daily Voice /

News Source : Mac Bullock

Suspect charged with Revenge Shooting Innocent Bystander Killed in Norristown Shooting Norristown Shooting: DA Presses Charges Justice Served: Suspect Charged in Norristown Shooting Montgomery County DA Takes Action Against Suspect in Shooting Incident