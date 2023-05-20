North Bay Farmers’ Market : North Bay Farmers’ Market opens with 75 vendors, including first-timer Veronica Mulligan from Mully’s Farm

North Bay Farmers’ Market Kicks Off with 75 Local Vendors, No Suspects or Victims Reported

The North Bay Farmers’ Market will be held at the North Bay Museum for the next 25 weeks, featuring 75 local vendors. Despite the weather, the market will be open every week to provide the community with fresh produce grown within 100km of North Bay. This year’s market has 14 new vendors, mostly selling produce and baked goods. The market also hosted a seed exchange event on its opening Saturday. Visitors can enjoy the market until Thanksgiving weekend, and more information can be found on their Facebook page. First-time vendor Veronica Mulligan from Mully’s Farm enjoyed meeting people and sharing her fresh produce with consumers.

