North Branford resident Dustin Cecarelli fatally stabbed in East Haven

Dustin Cecarelli of North Branford died in East Haven stabbing

On June 24th, 2021, Dustin Cecarelli, a 25-year-old man from North Branford, Connecticut, was fatally stabbed in East Haven. The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the morning at a residence on Foxon Road.

The incident

According to the East Haven Police Department, they received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at the Foxon Road residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cecarelli with multiple stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Cecarelli was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation

The East Haven Police Department launched an investigation into the incident, which is ongoing. They have released little information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, but they have said that they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

The police have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the stabbing.

The aftermath

The news of Cecarelli’s death has left his family and friends devastated. He was described as a kind and loving person who had a passion for music and was always willing to help others.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses and to provide support during this difficult time. The page has already raised thousands of dollars, and many people have left messages of condolence and support for the family.

The community reacts

The news of Cecarelli’s death has also had a profound impact on the community. Many people have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the loss of such a young life.

Local politicians and community leaders have also spoken out about the incident, calling for justice and expressing their condolences to Cecarelli’s family.

Conclusion

The death of Dustin Cecarelli is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the community. The East Haven Police Department’s ongoing investigation will hopefully bring justice for his loved ones and provide answers to the questions surrounding his death.

In the meantime, the community will continue to mourn his loss and support his family during this difficult time.

