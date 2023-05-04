“North Canterbury crash” : Identification of Deceased Individual in North Canterbury Accident Made

Police Name Victim of Fatal Crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury





Ross Giblin/Stuff

Police have named Rober Burns Hutheon as the man who died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury on April 30.



Police have named the man who died in a serious crash on State Highway 1 north of Christchurch as 70-year-old Robert Burns Hutcheon from Lyttelton.

Details of the Crash

The crash, which involved a car and a motorcycle, happened near Amesbury Rd, between Woodend and Amberley about 3.15pm on Sunday.

Hutcheon died at the scene.

“Police extends its condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

Injuries and Emergency Response

A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.

The crash closed the road for several hours, though detours were available. Five fire crews attended, along with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and a helicopter.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Daryl Ball said emergency personnel had to cut the driver of the car out of the wreckage, provided medical care to the motorcyclist, and assisted with scene management.

Ongoing Investigations

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Similar Incidents

It is important for drivers to prioritize safety on the road and to be mindful of others sharing the roadways.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Robert Burns Hutcheon during this difficult time.

News Source : Stuff

Source Link :Man who died in North Canterbury crash named/