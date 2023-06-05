“North Carolina budget travel”: One of the Best Budget-Friendly Destinations in the US is Located in North Carolina

Heading 1: Asheville Named No. 9 on List of Top Budget-Friendly Destinations in USA Today’s 10Best

If you’re looking to plan a fun trip without breaking the bank, look no further than Asheville, North Carolina. Recently, the mountain tourist hot spot was named No. 9 on the list of top destinations to visit “on a budget,” according to nationwide results published by USA Today’s 10Best on May 19. The honor was determined by compiling travel-related best-of lists, with experts and editors giving their input on lower-cost destinations and readers having a month to choose their favorites by submitting up to one vote per day.

The resulting Readers’ Choice Awards include places that “may help you skimp on the budget, but they certainly don’t skimp on things to do,” 10Best wrote in its report. Asheville, the only place in North Carolina to earn a spot in the rankings, received nods for its “eclectic downtown area” and nearby mountains.

According to the report, some free things to do around the city include going for a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway or strolling through a multitude of art galleries. The city has a lot to offer, from outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking to indoor attractions like museums and historic sites.

This list comes after Asheville has earned repeated praise as a place to visit. The city was named a top U.S. summer travel destination and ranked among the best places in the country for people who love food and beer, McClatchy News reported.

The top-ranking place to visit on the list was Memphis, Tennessee. Rounding out the top five were San Antonio, Philadelphia, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Destin, Florida.

In conclusion, Asheville is a great place to visit if you’re looking for an affordable vacation that doesn’t skimp on things to do. With its eclectic downtown area, nearby mountains, and plethora of free activities, it’s no wonder why Asheville earned a spot on the list of top budget-friendly destinations in USA Today’s 10Best. So, what are you waiting for? Plan your trip to Asheville today!

News Source : Simone Jasper

Source Link : This North Carolina destination ranks among nation's top places to visit 'on a budget'