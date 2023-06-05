“North Carolina farmland”: North Carolina’s Top Counties in Terms of Farmland Area

The Disappearance of Farmland Across the U.S.

Millions of acres of farmland across the U.S. are disappearing each decade as sprawling urban development driven by rising housing costs pushes further into rural pastures. The farmland that still exists in the U.S. is heavily dedicated to growing plants that Americans can’t consume—grass. That grass, accounting for more than 300 million acres now, feeds our livestock, provides sod for new development, and serves as a cover crop to protect soil health between harvests.

The Growing Demand for Crops

Demand for major crops like corn and soybeans to feed Americans is only forecast by the USDA to grow in the coming decade, and demand for U.S. agricultural exports is expected to grow similarly. However, the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way people purchased and consumed food, placing renewed attention on an increasingly consolidated agricultural industry where family farms have been swallowed up by large food corporations.

The Impact of War and Climate Change on Agriculture

After shifting behaviors caused massive economic swings in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced food producers to once again account for yet another shock, with so much of the world’s grain capital taken offline by warfare. War and corporate interests aside, farms have also had to reckon with a changing climate. Wheat fields were once commonplace across the country, but drought conditions of late have caused farmers to give up growing the crop entirely. Agitated by climate change, the shortage of water in parts of the country coupled with higher interest rates and the ongoing war in Ukraine are making agricultural businesses harder to run profitably.

The Most Farmland in North Carolina

To illustrate where American farms still persevere, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most farmland in North Carolina using data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance. Counties are ranked by total acres of farmland. In North Carolina, there are 8,549,170 acres of farmland, with common soybeans being the most common crop.

Conclusion

The disappearance of farmland across the U.S. is a cause for concern, as it threatens our food security and the livelihood of farmers. While there are efforts to protect farmland and encourage sustainable agriculture practices, more needs to be done to ensure that we can continue to feed our growing population. It’s important that we take into account the impact of climate change, war, and corporate interests on agriculture, and work towards creating a more resilient and sustainable food system.

News Source : The Independent Tribune

Source Link :Counties with the most farmland in North Carolina/