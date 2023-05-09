“North Carolina police shooting” : Man killed by officer during response to domestic call in North Carolina

Man fatally shot by officer during response to domestic call in North Carolina

A police officer in North Carolina has shot dead a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The incident occurred in the city of High Point on Sunday, according to local authorities. The officer reportedly found a man armed with a handgun, and shots were fired during the encounter, resulting in the man’s death. The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, and it is unclear whether the officer involved has been placed on leave. This is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents involving police brutality and the use of excessive force against black Americans, sparking nationwide protests and calls for reform.

News Source : WXII – Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos

Source Link :North Carolina: Officer shoots, kills man while responding to a domestic call/