“North Chicago targeted shooting” today : Police Confirm Targeted Shooting in North Chicago Resulting in One Death and Another Injury

Police confirm targeted shooting in North Chicago resulting in one fatality and one injury today 2023.

A shooting in North Chicago over the weekend left one man dead and another injured. The incident occurred on Saturday evening and appears to have been targeted. The identity of the victims has not been released and police are still investigating the incident with the help of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

News Source : Clifford Ward

