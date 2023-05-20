North Chicago Vehicle Hits and Kills Beach Park Cyclist Kyle Summy

Kyle Summy Obituary: A Life Cut Short

The Tragic Accident

A tragic accident occurred in North Chicago on the evening of September 8th, 2021, when a vehicle struck and killed Kyle Summy, a 22-year-old bicyclist. Summy was a resident of Beach Park and was riding his bike near the intersection of Buckley Road and Green Bay Road when the accident happened.

According to witnesses, Summy was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Green Bay Road. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A Promising Life Cut Short

Kyle Summy was a young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was a graduate of Warren Township High School and was studying criminal justice at the College of Lake County. He was described by his family and friends as a kind, caring, and hardworking individual who always put others before himself.

Summy had a passion for helping others and was planning on pursuing a career in law enforcement after completing his studies. He had dreams of becoming a police officer and making a positive impact in his community.

A Devastating Loss

The sudden and tragic loss of Kyle Summy has left his family and friends devastated. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community during this difficult time.

Remembering Kyle Summy

As the community mourns the loss of Kyle Summy, many have taken to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to his life. He was described as a genuine, caring, and selfless person who always had a smile on his face. His dedication to his studies and his passion for helping others were just some of the many qualities that made him such a special person.

A Call for Safe Biking

The tragic accident that claimed Kyle Summy’s life serves as a reminder of the importance of safe biking. Bicyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, and it is crucial that they take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety. This includes wearing a helmet, obeying traffic laws, and using hand signals to communicate with drivers.

Drivers, too, have a responsibility to share the road with bicyclists and to exercise caution when passing them. By working together, we can help prevent tragic accidents like the one that took Kyle Summy’s life from happening.

A Final Farewell

Kyle Summy’s life was cut short far too soon, but his legacy will live on through the memories he has left behind. His family and friends will forever cherish the time they spent with him and the impact he had on their lives.

Rest in peace, Kyle Summy. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

