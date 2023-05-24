North Freeway shooting today : 1 Dead and Suspect on the Run in Shooting on North Freeway, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office Reports Increased Police Presence

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office reports shooting on North Freeway, resulting in 1 fatality and suspect on the loose. today 2023.

A Black male victim was fatally shot in a hotel room in the 16100 block of the North Freeway in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect fled before deputies arrived and their description is not yet known. The incident led to a heavy law enforcement presence at the Frontier Inn extended stay.

News Source : ABC13 Houston

North Freeway shooting Harris County police presence Suspect on the run Precinct 4 Constable’s Office Dead in shooting