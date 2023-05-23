“North Fwy hotel shooting” today : Constable’s office reports heavy police presence at North Freeway hotel following shooting incident

Posted on May 23, 2023

Constable’s office reports heavy police presence at North Freeway hotel after person found shot today 2023.
Authorities are warning drivers traveling on the I-45 North Freeway of a heavy law enforcement presence after a shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted information about a shooting scene deputies were actively investigating in the 16100 block of the North Freeway.

