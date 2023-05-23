“North Fwy hotel shooting” today : Police heavily present at North Freeway hotel following discovery of shooting victim

Police Increase Presence at Hotel on North Fwy After Discovery of Shooting Incident today 2023.
about the shooting and advised drivers to avoid the area if possible. A heavy law enforcement presence has been reported on the I-45 North Freeway in Harris County, Texas, following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has urged drivers to avoid the area where possible.
News Source : Cedar News
- North Fwy shooting
- Police investigation hotel shooting
- Increased police presence at hotel shooting
- Person shot at North Fwy hotel
- Crime scene investigation at North Fwy hotel