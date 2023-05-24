“North Fwy shooting” today : Constable’s Office Reports Heavy Police Presence at North Freeway Hotel Following Discovery of Shooting Victim

Posted on May 24, 2023

Constable’s office reports heavy police presence at North Fwy hotel following shooting incident today 2023.
Drivers traveling on the I-45 North Freeway have been warned of a heavy law enforcement presence after a shooting was reported on Tuesday afternoon. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted information about the incident but did not provide any further details.

News Source : msn.com

