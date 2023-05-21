North Highlands man : “Oregon police arrest North Highlands man for DUII after crash that killed 7 on I-5”

“North Highlands Man Arrested for DUII After Fatal Crash on I-5 That Killed 7”
A crash on I-5 resulted in 7 deaths and 4 injuries. One of the truck drivers involved, identified as a North Highlands man, was arrested on multiple charges related to driving under the influence.
Read Full story :Oregon police arrest North Highlands man for DUII after crash that killed 7 on I-5/
News Source : abc10.com
