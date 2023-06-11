North Hollywood Drive-by Shooting Leaves One Person Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Saturday morning in North Hollywood, a drive-by shooting resulted in the death of one person. The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in an alleyway on Magnolia Boulevard when an unknown suspect drove by and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene, leaving the victim with at least one gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been provided regarding the identity of the suspect or the vehicle used in the shooting. The KCAL News Staff reports on this tragic incident.

News Source : KCAL-News Staff

Source Link :One dead following drive-by shooting in North Hollywood/