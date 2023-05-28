“North Ireland police shooting” today : Police Shooting in Northern Ireland: Seven Individuals Charged.

Police Officer Shot in Northern Ireland: Seven Individuals Charged today 2023.

Seven men have been charged, some with terrorism offences, over the shooting of a police officer in Northern Ireland earlier this year. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports centre in Omagh in February. Caldwell had been coaching a youth football group which included his son. Two men were responsible for the shooting, which was widely condemned. Four others arrested in connection with the incident have been released. Caldwell spent two months in hospital before being released in April.

News Source : opinionnigeria.com

